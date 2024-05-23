Advertisement
Killarney councillor brands cathedral car park "absolutely diabolical"

May 23, 2024 10:50 By radiokerrynews
Killarney councillor brands cathedral car park "absolutely diabolical"
A Killarney Councillor has branded the surface of the cathedral car park "absolutely diabolical".

The cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Niall Kelleher, asked the Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell to go to the Bishop's palace personally, "as soon as [she] has a chance".

Cllr Kelleher brought a motion to the recent Killarney MD meeting calling for the cathedral car park to be resurfaced and lined without delay.

He described people being forced to walk across holes in the middle of the carpark when they are attending funerals or mass.

He claimed to have received the "exact same response over and over again" despite the matter being "of exceptional importance"

Council management said talks are ongoing with St Brendan's Trust, however councillors stressed the urgency of the works as the matter has been ongoing at least ten years.

