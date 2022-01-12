Killarney councillor alleges removal of single and married people from two-bed social housing units

A Killarney councillor has alleged that some people waiting for a two bedroom social housing unit have been moved to a one bedroom social housing unit without being informed.

Cllr Donal Grady claims that Kerry County Council stopped building one bedroom units almost two decades ago, increasing the wait time for people on social housing lists.

In a heated exchange at the Killarney Municipal District meeting, Cllr Donal Grady said that "a fierce injustice" had been done whereby single and married people had been moved from the two-bed waiting list to the one-bed waiting list, without any notification from the local authority.

The councillor said some people have been on the social housing list for up to 25 years as there isn't enough supply for those on the one-bedroom list.

In response to Mr Grady's claims, Brigid O'Riordan from Kerry County Council's Housing Department said there are 143 one bed social housing units in Killarney and the council is actively pursuing further units.

However, Ms O'Riordan couldn't confirm or deny whether people had unknowingly been taken off the two bed list.

She did say that someone can only be approved for a two bedroom unit after they have proven that they need a larger space.

She also said that if anyone feels an injustice has been done in their case, they should contact the council for clarification.