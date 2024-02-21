Advertisement
News

Killarney 'Coffee Cup Project' wins another major award

Feb 21, 2024 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Killarney 'Coffee Cup Project' wins another major award
The Killarney 'Coffee Cup Project' has won another major award.

The project scooped the Best Environmental & Ecological prize at the LAMA 'All-Ireland Community and Council Awards' this weekend.

Last July, Killarney became the first place in Ireland to ban the use of single-use coffee cup.

Since then, the equivalent of over 1-million disposable cups per year - or 18.5 tonnes of waste - have been kept out of rubbish bins.

Local coffee shops and hotels began their collective effort to get rid of single-use cups after complaints they were blighting some of the area's most visited beauty spots.

