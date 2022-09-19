Killarney Citizens' Information Centre reopens to the public

Killarney Citizens’ Information Centre reopens its doors to the public today.

From this week, the Beech Road centre will be open every Monday, Thursday and Friday.

On these days, the Killarney Citizens’ Information Centre will open from 10am to 12.30pm and from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Since the pandemic, the public’s been encouraged to contact the main Citizens’ Information office in Tralee as other offices in the county have either been closed, operate only as a phone service, or in the cases of Cahersiveen and Killarney, provide phone advice in addition to some in-person consultations made by appointment only.

There’s been a concern nationally that face-to-face options for service users are being phased out in favour of online consultations.

The Citizens’ Information Board, which funds eight Citizens’ Information Services across the country, has been criticised by some of the services’ volunteers who say they’ve been side-lined since the pandemic.

The South Munster Citizens’ Information Service says volunteers are gradually returning to work after the long COVID-19 induced break.

It says it’s currently finalising plans to return other volunteers over the next few months and is putting a training programme to give them the skills and necessary information to fulfil this role.