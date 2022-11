The first in a series of Killarney Christmas parades takes place this evening.

The event kicks off at 6pm and will feature Santa and his helpers proceeding through the town.

Santa Claus himself will be turning on the Christmas lights during the event.

Starting from Lewis Road, the procession will pass College Street, Plunkett Street, Main Street and High Street.

More parades will take place on the 3rd, 10th and 17th of December