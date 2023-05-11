Killarney Chamber pays tribute to Cllr Donal Grady ahead of retirement

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce is paying tribute to Independent councillor Donal Grady, ahead of his retirement.

Cllr Grady will retire at the end of the month; he was first elected to Killarney Town Council in 1999.

The Chamber is thanking him for his years of service.

Advertisement

Joint presidents of Killarney Chamber Johnny McGuire and Pádraig Treacy say his departure marks the end of an era and praised his commitment over the years and say he will leave a real legacy to be proud of.