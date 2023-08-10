Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce pays tribute to the late Terence Casey

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has paid tribute to the late Terence Casey, the retired Killarney solicitor, coroner and businessman who passed away earlier this week.

Following in the steps of his father, Michael, Mr Casey set up what the chambers described as a hugely respectable legal firm “Casey & Co” in Killarney.

Mr Casey was described as a pioneering businessman who opened “The Dungeon”, a camping supplies and sport shore as well as a schools supply shop for a whole generation of children and young adults.

The chamber acknowledged Mr Casey’s major role as a founding member of the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, which was set up in 1966 after two students were killed within days of each other on Carrauntoohil.

The Chamber stated that Mr Casey will be fondly remembered as a man of great determination, drive and compassion.