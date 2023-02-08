Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce appoints new senior executive

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has appointed a senior executive, a new position to oversee the day-to-day running of the organisation.
Bridget O’Keeffe, who’s originally from Newmarket in Co Cork but based in Killarney, has taken on the role.
To help transition and to support her, hotelier Pádraig Treacy and restaurateur Johnny McGuire will share the duties of chamber president in the year ahead.
Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce recently engaged Repucon Consulting to put a plan in place to ensure it remains a strong voice for businesses.
Its new priorities include boosting chamber membership; ensuring a coherent approach to the reputational management of Killarney; and to advocate for future public funding.
