Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce appoints new senior executive

Feb 8, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
At the AGM of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, at the Avenue Hotel, Killarney, were from left, guest speaker from National Parks &amp; Wildlife Services, Eamonn Meskell, Divisional Manager Killarney National Park, Newly appointed Chief Executive Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Brigid O'Keeffe, Outgoing President, Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, NIall Kelleher, Events Manager Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Katy Jacobi and Regional Manager, Killarney National Park, Danny O'Keeffe. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has appointed a senior executive, a new position to oversee the day-to-day running of the organisation.

Bridget O’Keeffe, who’s originally from Newmarket in Co Cork but based in Killarney, has taken on the role.

To help transition and to support her, hotelier Pádraig Treacy and restaurateur Johnny McGuire will share the duties of chamber president in the year ahead.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce recently engaged Repucon Consulting to put a plan in place to ensure it remains a strong voice for businesses.

Its new priorities include boosting chamber membership; ensuring a coherent approach to the reputational management of Killarney; and to advocate for future public funding.

 

At the AGM of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, at the Avenue Hotel, Killarney, were from left, Sinead McCarthy, General Manager Brehon Hotel, Denis Murphy, Brigid O'Keeffe, Newly appointed Chief Executive Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Conor Hennigan, Executive Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
At the AGM of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, at the Avenue Hotel, Killarney, were from left, Pat O'Leary, Chairman, Kerry Federation Tourism Industry, Danny O'Keeffe, Regional Manager, Killarney National Park, Niall Kelleher, Outgoing President, Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, John Healy, Healy Insurance. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***

 

 

At the AGM of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, at the Avenue Hotel, Killarney, were from left, Laura Tangney, Killarney Jaunting Cars, & Wander Wild Festival, Michelle Rosney, Killeen House Hotel, Brigid O'Keeffe, Newly appointed Chief Executive Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Louise O'Mahony, Wander Wild Festival. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
