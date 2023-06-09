Killarney Chamber deeply saddened by death of its former president Paul Coghlan

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce says it’s deeply saddened by the passing of former Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan.

Mr Coghlan passed away yesterday aged 79.

He was president of Killarney Chamber in 1980, as well as an active businessman and auctioneer.

Advertisement

Joint presidents Pádraig Treacy and Johnny McGuire say Paul made an enormous contribution to local business and the community.

They add that Paul Coghlan took great pride in playing his part in ensuring the town was a great place to live and visit.

The Chamber says he spearheaded several projects that improved the town and its environs and he played a major role as a Trustee of Muckross House, overseeing the responsible management of Killarney’s most precious asset, the 26,000-acre national park.

Advertisement

Everyone in Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce extended their sympathies to Mr Coghlan’s family.