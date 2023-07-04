Advertisement
Killarney celebrates America with 4th of July Festival

Jul 4, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Killarney celebrates America with 4th of July Festival
Killarney will celebrate its centuries-old link with the United States today in its 4th of July Festival.

It kicked off last evening with live music and an open-air film screening in the park.

Today, the American flag will be raised at the Town Hall, at 3pm.

The entertainment continues on Main Street, with live music, face painting, and other entertainment.

There’ll be a street party from 6.45pm, a parade featuring marching bands and floats at 7pm, and a Beat on the Street from 8 to 9pm.

