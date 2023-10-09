Killarney CCTV project progressing says council

The Killarney Community CCTV project is progressing according to Kerry County Council officials.

They say the project is currently going through the data protection documentation stage.

The information was given following a motion put forward at this month's meeting of the Killarney Municipal District.

At the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting, Cllr Niall Kelleher asked for an update on the community CCTV project.

Kerry County Council said it's involved in community consultations along with itself and An Garda Síochána.

It said once this stage is complete, the project will then open for public consultation.

Following public consultation, submissions will be considered and incorporated where necessary.

The final submission will then be made to the Department of Justice