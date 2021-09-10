Advertisement
Killarney Cathaoirleach calls for solution to McDonald’s traffic congestion

Sep 10, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Cathaoirleach calls for solution to McDonald's traffic congestion
Cllr Marie Moloney (Labour) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
The Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District has warned that someone will get hurt if the traffic issues approaching McDonald’s on Park Road are not resolved.

The matter was raised at the monthly meeting of the MD.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Marie Moloney said the situation is extremely dangerous as people are queuing in their cars to access McDonald’s while residents of six estates are also using the junction to access their homes.

Cllr Moloney said the traffic congestion is being compounded by some motorists parking on double yellow lines.

The Labour councillor said the only solution is for McDonald’s to provide a filter lane for customers, allow the other lane of traffic to be used by residents.

Kerry Independent Alliance Cllr John O’Donoghue said that residents have told him they feel like prisoners in their homes due to the traffic.

He said it is unacceptable that one of the main arteries into the town centre is blocked up like this.

Independent Cllr Donal Grady suggested a clearway should be put in place to prevent people illegally parking to ensure that emergency services can access the residential areas.

Kerry County Council said it will contact the owners of the franchise in Killarney to find a solution and will also raise the matter with An Garda Siochana.

