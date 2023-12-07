Advertisement
News

Killarney building which sold for over 3 million to house Ukrainians

Dec 7, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrynews
Presentation Convent Killarney, as per Sherry FitzGerald Coghlan website
A landmark building in Killarney, which sold for over €3 million earlier this year, is to house Ukrainian refugees.

The sale of the Presentation Convent on Cathedral Place was announced in August.

It’s understood it was bought by a private company.

The Department of Integration has confirmed that the former convent has been offered to provide accommodation for people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

According to the department, the three-storey building will accommodate around 100 people.

It says the building is currently undergoing refurbishment and is expected to be ready by the end of this month.

The department says a specific date is not currently available as to when the former convent will be ready to accommodate people.

The auctioneer who dealt with the 3-million-euro sale of the Presentation Convent earlier this year said it was the highest selling price for a listed residential building in Killarney for almost 20 years.

The 19th century building, which is a protected structure, has 25 bedrooms and includes a chapel.

 

