Building will start immediately on 249 houses and apartments in Killarney, according to the managing director of the company behind the development.

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for multi-million-euro development at Cronin’s Wood on the Upper Park Road.

The planning appeals board has rejected an appeal by Laune Salmon and Trout Anglers’ Association which objected to Kerry County Council’s decision to approve planning for the project in Killarney.

Brian Gallivan is the managing director of KPH Construction and Development Ltd which made the application.

He told Radio Kerry they’re delighted that An Bord Pleanála had the same view as the council. He said it’s an excellent development site, that’s been already been partly developed, and that they’re ready to begin construction immediately.

The development will consist of 143 houses, 106 apartments, and a creche.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Niall Kelleher has welcomed An Bord Pleanála's decision and said it was a positive development for Killarney.

Laune Salmon and Trout Anglers’ Association said it had no objection in principle to the application but claimed that it was lacking in waste-water treatment infrastructure and that it could have an impact on water quality.