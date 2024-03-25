Advertisement
News

Killarney 249 home development: building to start immediately says company MD

Mar 25, 2024 17:49 By radiokerrynews
Killarney 249 home development: building to start immediately says company MD
Share this article

Building will start immediately on 249 houses and apartments in Killarney, according to the managing director of the company behind the development.

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for multi-million-euro development at Cronin’s Wood on the Upper Park Road.

The planning appeals board has rejected an appeal by Laune Salmon and Trout Anglers’ Association which objected to Kerry County Council’s decision to approve planning for the project in Killarney.

Advertisement

Brian Gallivan is the managing director of KPH Construction and Development Ltd which made the application.

He told Radio Kerry they’re delighted that An Bord Pleanála had the same view as the council. He said it’s an excellent development site, that’s been already been partly developed, and that they’re ready to begin construction immediately.

The development will consist of 143 houses, 106 apartments, and a creche.

Advertisement

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Niall Kelleher has welcomed An Bord Pleanála's decision and said it was a positive development for Killarney.

Laune Salmon and Trout Anglers’ Association said it had no objection in principle to the application but claimed that it was lacking in waste-water treatment infrastructure and that it could have an impact on water quality.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

New Astellas facility hailed as largest ever FDI in Kerry as sod turned at site
Advertisement
Figures show cocaine addiction in Kerry is on the rise
Minister for Education looking forward to continuing good working relationship with new Fine Gael leader
Advertisement

Recommended

Minister for Education looking forward to continuing good working relationship with new Fine Gael leader
New Astellas facility hailed as largest ever FDI in Kerry as sod turned at site
Figures show cocaine addiction in Kerry is on the rise
Petrie departs as Ulster CEO according to reports
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus