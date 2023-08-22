Kildare man named Rose Escort of the Year 2023

A Kildare man has been named the Benetti Menswear Rose Escort of the Year 2023.

Tommy Cunningham topped the poll of the 32 International Roses and Rose Escorts to win the title during last night’s first of two televised selection events at the Kerry Sports Academy.

The 26-year-old, who is accompanying the Arizona Rose Ashley Jackson, hails from Rathangan Co. Kildare and is a national school teacher.

Tommy will receive a prize valued at €2,000 from Benetti Menswear.

