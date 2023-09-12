Advertisement
Kilcummin road closed since January to remain closed until November

Sep 12, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kilcummin road closed since January to remain closed until November
A road in Kilcummin which has been closed since January will remain closed until November.

Kerry County Council has granted an extension to Uisce Éireann to keep the closure in place on the L-3018 from Coolcorcoran Cross to Kilcummin Village until November 30th.

It’s for works on the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme, which will see the development of a new sewer collection system for the village, reducing reliance on septic tanks and package treatment plants.

The road closure was originally granted from January until September 8th, but works have progressed slower than originally planned, due to adverse weather conditions, and the depth of the engineering works.

 

