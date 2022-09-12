Advertisement
KerrySciTech and [email protected] to host first event

Sep 12, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
KerrySciTech and it@cork to host first event
KerrySciTech and [email protected] are hosting their first event this Thursday.

The two organisations announced a new collaboration in July and signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

This event is the first in the Evolve Series, will feature three young tech companies presenting a sales pitch to a buyer panel, which includes representatives from Kerry companies Fexco, Aspen Grove Solutions, and ENERCON Windfarm Services Ireland.

Afterwards Killarney-based organisational psychologist and co-founder of The Box CoWork, Jennifer Dowling, will deliver a talk.

The event is on this Thursday at 11am – and details on how to book are here.

 

