Kerry’s writer in residence resumes creative workshops in local communities

Kerry’s Writer in Residence is resuming in person creative workshops for local communities.

Máire Holmes says her aim for 2023, is to facilitate Kerry’s prolific creative writers and to continue encouraging all works-in-progress in Irish or English (including poetry, prose, plays, screenwriting, and other disciplines)

Ms Holmes has confirmed dates for in-person visits in Killorglin, Killarney, Tralee, Listowel, Kenmare, Sneem and Ballybunion; while zoom meetings will continue.

The workshops are part of Kerry County Council’s Arts Office programme; and is co-funded by Kerry County Council and The Arts Council.

People that are interested in joining a writer’s group can contact [email protected] , more information can be found on the Radio Kerry website.

Anyone who wishes to start writing, continue writing, or intends to join a writer’s group can contact Kerry County Council’s Arts Office on [email protected] , by phone on 066 7183541. The office will put them in touch with Máire, either by email, phone or post.