Kerry’s two Independent TDs to support Sinn Féin’s motion on turf ban

Apr 27, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry’s two Independent TDs will be voting tonight for Sinn Féin’s motion to stop the ban on the commercial sale of turf.

It calls on the Dáil to scrap plans to restrict the sale of turf, to cancel the carbon tax increase on May 1st, and to temporarily remove excise duty on home heating oil.

Both Michael and Danny Healy-Rae will be supporting the move to stop the restrictions on the sale of turf.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday on the motion on home heating fuels, deputy Danny Healy-Rae said the Government has annoyed and upset many people in rural Ireland over the past fortnight.

He said Minister Eamon Ryan is trying to blackguard the people of rural Ireland, and added that people can die of the cold as well as because of smoky air.

 

