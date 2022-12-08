Kerry’s Severe Weather Assessment Team to meet as temperatures to drop as low as -4

Kerry County Council’s severe weather assessment team will meet later today, as temperatures are set to drop as low as -4 degrees.

A status yellow low temperature warning is in place for all of Ireland until 12 noon tomorrow.

Met Éireann is warning of hazardous conditions, with sharp to severe frost and icy surfaces expected as temperatures fall well below freezing.

A weather advisory has also been issued for Kerry until 9am Monday, as an Arctic airmass brings sharp to severe frost, and black ice on roads and footpaths.

Media, Communications and Customer Relations Officer with Kerry County Council, Owen O’Shea says they are monitoring the situation.

He says they’re preparing for treacherous conditions into early next week:

