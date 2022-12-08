Advertisement
News

Kerry’s Severe Weather Assessment Team to meet as temperatures to drop as low as -4

Dec 8, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry’s Severe Weather Assessment Team to meet as temperatures to drop as low as -4 Kerry’s Severe Weather Assessment Team to meet as temperatures to drop as low as -4
Share this article

Kerry County Council’s severe weather assessment team will meet later today, as temperatures are set to drop as low as -4 degrees.

A status yellow low temperature warning is in place for all of Ireland until 12 noon tomorrow.

Met Éireann is warning of hazardous conditions, with sharp to severe frost and icy surfaces expected as temperatures fall well below freezing.

Advertisement

A weather advisory has also been issued for Kerry until 9am Monday, as an Arctic airmass brings sharp to severe frost, and black ice on roads and footpaths.

Media, Communications and Customer Relations Officer with Kerry County Council, Owen O’Shea says they are monitoring the situation.

He says they’re preparing for treacherous conditions into early next week:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus