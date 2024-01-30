Advertisement
News

Kerry’s newest millionaire collects Lotto winnings

Jan 30, 2024 17:55 By radiokerrynews
Kerry’s newest millionaire collects Lotto winnings
Share this article

Kerry’s newest millionaire has collected his winnings from the National Lottery headquarters.

He won the top prize, of one million euro, in the Daily Million draw on January 23rd.

The lucky ticket was bought online and the owner made his way to Lotto headquarters in Dublin today to collect his “life-changing” prize.

Advertisement

This lucky winner because the very first National Lottery millionaire of 2024.

He says he was shocked to realise he’d won a million euro and says it’s such an incredible feeling.

The Kerry man played the Euromillions that night and had bought his ticket online; at around 8.30pm he received an email from the National Lottery telling him he’d won €4 in that draw.

Advertisement

He then decided to buy a ticket for the Daily Million draw on the same night.

Shortly after that draw at 9pm, this lucky player received a second email from the National Lottery, but he said it was a much different email this time and the amount he’d won wasn’t revealed – but it did say he’d won big.

He logged into his account and says nothing could have prepared him for the fright he got when he saw he’d won a million euro.

Advertisement

The Kerry player says he has now gotten over the initial shock of becoming a millionaire.

He says he’ll take some time to decide what to do with the money, but says he’ll be sensible; he wants to pay off his mortgage and some bills first but after that, he’ll focus on looking after family members.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee and Killarney among top 25 place to live for work-life balance
Advertisement
Minister for Education to travel to UK for St Patrick's Day
Over 1,200 acres of land in West Kerry put on market for almost €2 million
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee and Killarney among top 25 place to live for work-life balance
Munster back row facing eight-to-ten weeks on sidelines
IFA remains confident on Casement Park
Haaland set for return from injury
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus