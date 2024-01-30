Kerry’s newest millionaire collects Lotto winnings

Kerry’s newest millionaire has collected his winnings from the National Lottery headquarters.

He won the top prize, of one million euro, in the Daily Million draw on January 23rd.

The lucky ticket was bought online and the owner made his way to Lotto headquarters in Dublin today to collect his “life-changing” prize.

This lucky winner because the very first National Lottery millionaire of 2024.

He says he was shocked to realise he’d won a million euro and says it’s such an incredible feeling.

The Kerry man played the Euromillions that night and had bought his ticket online; at around 8.30pm he received an email from the National Lottery telling him he’d won €4 in that draw.

He then decided to buy a ticket for the Daily Million draw on the same night.

Shortly after that draw at 9pm, this lucky player received a second email from the National Lottery, but he said it was a much different email this time and the amount he’d won wasn’t revealed – but it did say he’d won big.

He logged into his account and says nothing could have prepared him for the fright he got when he saw he’d won a million euro.

The Kerry player says he has now gotten over the initial shock of becoming a millionaire.

He says he’ll take some time to decide what to do with the money, but says he’ll be sensible; he wants to pay off his mortgage and some bills first but after that, he’ll focus on looking after family members.