Kerry’s Minister says weekend’s events show importance of retained firefighters

Jun 19, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry’s Minister says events at the weekend show the importance of retained firefighters.

Fianna Fáil TD and Education Minister, Norma Foley was speaking after firefighters came off the picket line to deal with flooding in Tralee and a fatal car crash near Ballylongford.

Strike action by retained firefighters began last week at half of stations in Kerry and across the country.

They’re in the Labour Court today for talks, but if demands over pay and conditions aren't addressed, the strike action is set to extend to all stations tomorrow.

Minister Norma Foley hopes a resolution can be found soon, stating Kerry firefighters’ response to the weekend’s events shows how important their work is.

