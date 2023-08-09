Kerry’s Live Register up 11% over the past year

Kerry’s Live Register is up 11% over the past year.

According to the Central Statistics Office, there are now over 7,600 people signing on in the county.

In July, 7,620 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's up 745 from July last year (6,875), and a rise of 166 people in the past month (7,454).

Six of Kerry's seven social welfare offices reported annual increases.

In Tralee, the Live Register was up 250 over the past year, to 3,216 people last month.

Cahersiveen’s figure rose 210 in the past year to 634 in July, and Kenmare increased by 170 to 426 people.

Killarney's Live Register stands at 1,293, up 77 in the past year; Dingle is at 370 after a rise of 99, and Killorglin is up 30 to 499.

Listowel is the only social welfare office to record a drop in the number signing on the Live Register; 1,182 people signed on in Listowel in July, down 91 on the same month last year.