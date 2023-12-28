Kerry’s Live Register dropped by over 9% in 12 months

Kerry’s Live Register dropped by over 9% (9.6%) in 12 months.

In November this year, over 7,100 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That’s down from over 7,900 during November last year (2022).

Kerry’s Live Register was up on the first seven months this year, compared to last year.

In January this year, there were 8,766 people signing, while it stood at 8,612 in February and was 8,159 in March.

In April this year CSO figures show there were 7,769 people signing on Kerry’s live register, it stood at 7,416 in May, 7,429 in June and it was 7,596 in July.

Kerry’s live register dropped in September compared to last year; it fell from 6,751 last year to 6,604 this year.

There was also a decrease in October this year when 6,714 people signed on Kerry’s live register, compared to 7,321 for the same month in 2022.

In November this year, 7,177 people were signing on the county’s live register; that’s a drop of almost 7% compared to the same month last year when 7,943 people were signing on in Kerry.

The figures for December will be published in early January.