Kerry's Live Register down by over a fifth in a year

Aug 10, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry's Live Register down by over a fifth in a year
Kerry's Live Register has decreased by over a fifth in a year.

The Central Statistics Office has published its data for July.

Last month, just under 6,000 (5,936) people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's down nearly 22% compared to July 2020 when over 7,500 people in the county were signing on.

However, there has been a slight monthly increase of 216 people compared to June.

Listowel's social welfare office records the largest monthly jump of 116 to 1,200.

Tralee is up 107 to just over 2,800 (2,827), Killorglin rises 62 to 420 and Kenmare is up 21 to 166.

Dingle drops 41 to nearly 300 (292), Killarney falls 14 to 844 and Caherciveen decreases 8 to almost 190 (187).

 

