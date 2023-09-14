Advertisement
Kerry's LGBT+ community nominated for three national awards

Sep 14, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry’s LGBT+ community nominated for three national awards
Kerry’s LGBT+ community has been nominated for three national awards.

Kingdom Pride and its founder have been nominated for three awards at the national LGBT+ awards, the GALAS.

The GALAS awards showcase the important LGBT+ work that happens across Ireland in the pursuit of equality and inclusion.

Kingdom Pride has been nominated in the Community Organisation of the Year - Volunteer Staff category.

Kingdom Pride founder and former chairperson Morgan Queeney, of Listowel, has been nominated in two categories - Volunteer of the Year and LGBTQ+ Young Trailblazer.

The GALAS awards ceremony will take place on October 7th.

