Kerry's largest NCT centre opens in Castleisland

A new NCT centre has opened in Castleisland and is the largest car test centre in the county.

The new two-lane centre at Aherns Garage will have capacity to inspect over 20,000 vehicles annually.

It brings to 50 the number of NCT centres nationally, and will lead to the creation of 12 jobs in the Castleisland area over time.

Advertisement

The facility, located on the Tralee Road in the town, and will serve motorists across Kerry and beyond.

Paul Ahern, Director at Aherns Garage Castleisland, says the new centre will reduce car test waiting times in the county dramatically.