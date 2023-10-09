Advertisement
News

Kerry's largest NCT centre opens in Castleisland

Oct 9, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Kerry's largest NCT centre opens in Castleisland
Share this article

A new NCT centre has opened in Castleisland and is the largest car test centre in the county.

The new two-lane centre at Aherns Garage will have capacity to inspect over 20,000 vehicles annually.

It brings to 50 the number of NCT centres nationally, and will lead to the creation of 12 jobs in the Castleisland area over time.

Advertisement

The facility, located on the Tralee Road in the town, and will serve motorists across Kerry and beyond.

Paul Ahern, Director at Aherns Garage Castleisland, says the new centre will reduce car test waiting times in the county dramatically.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Councillor says a number of factors must be explored to make Irish roads safer
Advertisement
Kerry business owner predicts business closures as a result of minimum wage increase
Killarney CCTV project progressing says council
Advertisement

Recommended

Councillor says a number of factors must be explored to make Irish roads safer
Blackburn's Szmodics called up to Republic of Ireland squad
Killarney CCTV project progressing says council
Kerry business owner predicts business closures as a result of minimum wage increase
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus