Kerry's Jordan Lee carries the flag for Irish Paralympic team

Aug 24, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry's Jordan Lee carries the flag for Irish Paralympic team
Kerry high jumper Jordan Lee has carried the flag for the Irish Paralympian team.

The Killarney Valley AC athlete and para powerlifter Britney Arendse were selected as the flag bearers for the Irish team for the opening ceremony of the 2020 Paralympics.

The ceremony got underway at noon.

Jordan Lee will compete in the T47 high jump, which is for competitors with a below elbow or wrist amputation. Before Jordan became a high jumper, he excelled in both football and basketball, and created history by becoming the first amputee athlete to represent their country at international level.

This afternoon, he and powerlifter Britney Arendse carried the Irish flag during the opening ceremony. On Terrace Talk last night, Jordan spoke about the effect the year-long delay had on him.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Labour councillor Marie Moloney is extending her best wishes to both Jordan and his coach Tomas Griffin.

Jordan Lee competes on Sunday morning Irish time.

