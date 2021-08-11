Advertisement
Kerry’s HR Buddy awarded All Star accreditation for second year

Aug 11, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry HR company has been awarded All Star Business accreditation for a second consecutive year.

HR Buddy, which is headquartered in the RDI Hub in Killorglin, is a human resources consultancy working with SMEs.

It was established in 2017 as Killarney HR & Payroll, but rebranded this year.

It’s been recognised in the Business All Stars for in the areas of trust, commitment, performance, and customer centricity for a second year running.

The accreditation is an independently verified standard mark for businesses, and is overseen by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

HR Buddy founder and CEO Damien McCarthy says they’re honoured to achieve the accreditation two years in a row.

