Advertisement
News

Kerry’s Dáil representation could increase if the population rises by 15,000

Apr 15, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry’s Dáil representation could increase if the population rises by 15,000 Kerry’s Dáil representation could increase if the population rises by 15,000
Share this article

The number of Kerry TDs in the Dáil could rise, if the county’s population increases by 15,000 when the census is completed.

That’s according to election analyst and lecturer at the department of geography in Maynooth University, Adrian Kavanagh.

Kerry currently is a single 5-seater constituency, however boundary changes could come into place before the next general election, which is due in 2025.

Advertisement

Adrian Kavanagh says in some cases the Constituency Commission can decide to add a small part of one county onto another to make up numbers.

He says this could see parts of Kerry incorporated into a new constituency with parts of Cork or Limerick:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus