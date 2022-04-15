Kerry’s Dáil representation could increase if the population rises by 15,000

The number of Kerry TDs in the Dáil could rise, if the county’s population increases by 15,000 when the census is completed.

That’s according to election analyst and lecturer at the department of geography in Maynooth University, Adrian Kavanagh.

Kerry currently is a single 5-seater constituency, however boundary changes could come into place before the next general election, which is due in 2025.

Adrian Kavanagh says in some cases the Constituency Commission can decide to add a small part of one county onto another to make up numbers.

He says this could see parts of Kerry incorporated into a new constituency with parts of Cork or Limerick: