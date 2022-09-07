Kerry’s contactless parking metres will accept Google, Apple and Revolut payments

It’s expected that contactless parking metres in Kerry will accept payments via Google, Apple and Revolut in the coming weeks.

At the recent Tralee MD meeting, Mayor of Tralee, Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy questioned why the metres currently don’t accept payment from these apps.

These metres currently accept debit or credit cards or cash payments and have been rolled out nationwide.

Kerry County Council says it's working with the manufacturer to ensure people using Google Pay, Apple Pay or Revolut Pay can be facilitated.

It’s expected this facility will be in place by the end of this month or during October.