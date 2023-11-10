Kerrymen honoured with National Bravery Award for Ballyheigue rescue

Two Kerrymen have been honoured with a National Bravery Award.

Don O’Neill and Donal Hanley have been recognised for rescuing a man from the sea in Ballyheigue.

On September 24th last year they noticed a man had gotten into difficulty while swimming after being caught in a rip current.

Mr O’Neill and Mr Hanley both entered the water, after some time battling the waves all three eventually got back to the safety of the beach.

For their actions, Donal Hanley and renowned fashion designer, Don O’Neil were each awarded a Bronze Medal and Certificate of Bravery.

The National Bravery Awards were established in 1947 to provide suitable recognition by the State of deeds of bravery. Deeds of Bravery Awards are given to people from all walks of life and all sections of society who have saved a human life involving personal risk to them.

The Council who adjudicates on who should receive an award is called Comhairle na Míre Gaile. It is chaired by the Ceann Comhairle and includes the Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann, the Garda Commissioner, the Chairman of the Irish Red Cross, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, the Lord Mayor of Cork, the President of the Association of Irish Local Government.