Kerryman Tadhg Fleming is highest paid Sport Ireland influencer

May 16, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerryman Tadhg Fleming is highest paid Sport Ireland influencer
Kerryman Tadhg Fleming is the highest paid influencer used by Sport Ireland.

The organisation, tasked with promoting the development of sport, spent over €80,000 employing influencers since 2019 to endorse its campaigns, according to the Irish Examiner.

Tadhg Fleming, who has 2.9 million TikTok followers, was paid €12,000 for his part in the Let’s Get Back to Sport campaign.

He had the largest reach for any Sport Ireland campaign - close to half a million people viewed his TikTok and Facebook stories.

Sport Ireland says payments are made by the agencies involved in each campaign, and individuals were chosen on the back of market research, with others picked for suitability to target audiences.

 

