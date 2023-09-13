Advertisement
News

Kerryman resigns as Irish head of oil giant BP

Sep 13, 2023 08:48 By radiokerrynews
Kerryman resigns as Irish head of oil giant BP
Share this article

The Irish head of BP has quit suddenly.

Kenmare man, Bernard Looney is said to have broken company rules about relationships with colleagues.

According to the oil giant, Mr Looney accepted he wasn't fully transparent about personal liaisons with staff - following an investigation into his conduct.

Advertisement

It says all leaders are expected to act as role models.

The 53 year old -originally from Co. Kerry - has been in charge since February 2020 - and got more than 10 million pounds last year in wages. bonuses and other benefits. No departing pay package has been decided.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gardaí rolling out "Challenge 23" initiative for Listowel Races to combat underage drinking
Advertisement
Councillor to attend US events to promote Kerry as tourism and business destination
Killarney home seized by CAB to be sold at public auction this month
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí rolling out "Challenge 23" initiative for Listowel Races to combat underage drinking
Wednesday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results
Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures
Lowry hits back at criticism on his selection for European Ryder Cup team
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus