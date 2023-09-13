Kerryman resigns as Irish head of oil giant BP

The Irish head of BP has quit suddenly.

Kenmare man, Bernard Looney is said to have broken company rules about relationships with colleagues.

According to the oil giant, Mr Looney accepted he wasn't fully transparent about personal liaisons with staff - following an investigation into his conduct.

It says all leaders are expected to act as role models.

The 53 year old -originally from Co. Kerry - has been in charge since February 2020 - and got more than 10 million pounds last year in wages. bonuses and other benefits. No departing pay package has been decided.