Kerryman heading up BP facing biggest challenge of his career

A leading business commentator says the Kerryman heading up one of the world's most powerful energy companies is facing the biggest challenge of his career.

Bernard Looney from Kenmare is chief executive of BP.

The multinational is severing its ties with Russia, abandoning its almost 20% shareholding in Russian oil giant, Rosneft, while Mr Looney has resigned from Rosneft's board.

Bernard Looney's response to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010, the largest marine oil spill in history, propelled him to the top at BP.

Public Affairs Editor with The Irish Times, Simon Carwell says Mr Looney is facing the greatest challenge of his career, as BP detaches from its extensive ties to Russia.