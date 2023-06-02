Kerryman concludes sustainable business accelerator with water sanitisation company

A Kerryman, whose company is providing a sustainable solution for water sanitisation, has just completed a business accelerator programme.

John Favier, who’s from Ballydonoghue in North Kerry, co-founded NanobOx and is the company’s CEO.

He’s been taking part in Bord na Móna’s Accelerate Green Programme, which works with companies to grow and expand while caring for the environment; it concluded yesterday (June 1st).

Advertisement

NanobOx is developing novel water treatment technology that provides an energy eﬃcient way of oxygenating water for chemical-free cleaning and sanitisation with nanobubbles.

It can be used in a wide range of natural and managed biosystems such as aquaculture, agriculture, wastewater treatment, and environmental remediation.