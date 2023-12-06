Advertisement
News

Kerryman among finalists in National Diversity and Inclusion Awards 2024

Dec 6, 2023 08:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerryman among finalists in National Diversity and Inclusion Awards 2024
Share this article

A Kerryman is among the finalists in the National Diversity and Inclusion Awards 2024.

Run by the Irish Centre for Diversity, they aim to reward the top people and initiatives making an impact in this area.

From over 150 submissions, six finalists have been chosen in 11 categories, including Donal O’Shea of the Public Participation Network, who’s nominated for the Diversity and Inclusion Leader / Emerging Leader Award.

Advertisement

The Ballinskelligs native, who now lives in Stradbally, Co Laois, is on the Laois and national Public Participation Network (PPN) secretariats.

The award winners will be announced at a ceremony on February 8th at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over 2,300 people awaiting social housing in Tralee Municipal District
Advertisement
Two people living in Kerry named on latest tax defaulters list
Rainfall warning in place for Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Luton Lose Out In 97th Minute
Ireland Maintain Perfect Record
Rosemary Smith passes away
Former Ryder Cup star retires
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus