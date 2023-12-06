Kerryman among finalists in National Diversity and Inclusion Awards 2024

A Kerryman is among the finalists in the National Diversity and Inclusion Awards 2024.

Run by the Irish Centre for Diversity, they aim to reward the top people and initiatives making an impact in this area.

From over 150 submissions, six finalists have been chosen in 11 categories, including Donal O’Shea of the Public Participation Network, who’s nominated for the Diversity and Inclusion Leader / Emerging Leader Award.

The Ballinskelligs native, who now lives in Stradbally, Co Laois, is on the Laois and national Public Participation Network (PPN) secretariats.

The award winners will be announced at a ceremony on February 8th at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.