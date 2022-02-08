Advertisement
Kerry women's refuge made 127 refusals last year due to lack of space

Feb 8, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Adapt Kerry Women's Refuge had to make 127 refusals to victims of domestic abuse last year due to lack of space.

Catherine Casey, general manager at the Kerry centre, says the centre needs to double capacity to keep up with demand for the service.

Ms Casey was speaking in light of last night's RTÉ Investigates programme which examined the lack of availability in refuge centres across the country.

The programme featured Kerry woman Vanessa Begley who described the extent of the abuse she received at the hands of her former partner, Damien Fealy.

Ms Begley was stabbed, burned and beaten by Mr Fealy who received four years in prison with the final 18 months suspended.

Catherine Casey says the refuge has had to direct women elsewhere as the centre cannot cater for more than six families at a time.

