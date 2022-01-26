Kerry Women's Refuge experienced surge in calls following death of Ashling Murphy

Kerry Women's Refuge and Support Services - Adapt - experienced a surge in calls following the death of Ashling Murphy in Co Offaly.

The 23-year-old teacher was killed while on for a run in Tullamore earlier this month.

General Manager of Adapt Kerry Women's Refuge, Catherine Casey says people were triggered by her murder.

Adapt works with women impacted by domestic violence and coercive control, but general manager Catherine Casey says they also have a role when it comes to the broader picture of violence against women.

She says following Ashling Murphy's death, they noticed many first-time callers reaching out:

In the past three years, the number of people calling Adapt has tripled.

In 2019 they received 549 calls; that increased to 1,051 in 2020 and it increased further to 1,583 last year.

Catherine Casey says part of that is down to the fact that their helpline now operates 24/7, which was part of their response to the pandemic. She says they are always on hand on to help and can be contacted 24/7 on 066 7129100.