Advertisement
News

Kerry woman jailed for two-and-a-half years for sexually abusing children

Jun 26, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry woman jailed for two-and-a-half years for sexually abusing children Kerry woman jailed for two-and-a-half years for sexually abusing children
Central Criminal Court
Share this article

A Kerry woman who sexually abused two young boys has been jailed for two-and-a-half years at the Central Criminal Court.

Josephine McMahon of Railway Road, Kenmare had pleaded guilty to two sample counts of sexually assaulting the two brothers in Kerry on dates between 1992 and 1996.

The boys were aged between four and five and between eight and 12 at the time of the abuse.

Advertisement

The abuse occurred when the boys were visiting the house she lived in.

Ms Justice Karen O’Connor praised them for their extraordinary courage and dignity.

Josephine McMahon, who’s 68, suffers from serious medical difficulties and is a wheelchair user, the Central Criminal Court heard.

Advertisement

Sentencing Ms McMahon today, Ms Justice Karen O’Connor noted that the maximum sentence for the offence at the time is five years.

She said she must take into account a number of mitigating factors including that the woman’s health has seriously deteriorated and that she’ll require dialysis in the coming months.

She handed down a sentence of three-and-a-half years and suspended the final 12 months on a number of conditions.

Advertisement

The judge ordered Josephine McMahon to remain under the supervision of the Probation Service for a further 12 months upon her release.

Ms Justice O’Connor paid tribute to the two complainants, saying they’d demonstrated extraordinary courage and dignity throughout the court process, and she wished them well into the future.

If you're affected by this story, you may contact Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre and One in Four

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus