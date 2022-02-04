Kerry woman calls for change in Irish Lyme disease testing system

A Kerry woman has called for a change in the way Lyme's Disease is tested for in Ireland.

Karis O'Shea from Kilgarvan was misdiagnosed with fibromyalgia and was treated as such for over a decade.

However, last April, the 26 year-old was correctly diagnosed with Lyme's Disease after her tests were sent to Germany.

She had previously tested negative for the disease in Ireland.

Ms O'Shea, who is raising funds to travel to Germany for treatment, says there are misgivings in the Irish testing system.

The secondary school teacher also says that intervention is needed to cut back the costs of getting an accurate test abroad.