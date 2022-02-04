Advertisement
News

Kerry woman calls for change in Irish Lyme disease testing system

Feb 4, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry woman calls for change in Irish Lyme disease testing system Kerry woman calls for change in Irish Lyme disease testing system
Share this article

A Kerry woman has called for a change in the way Lyme's Disease is tested for in Ireland.

Karis O'Shea from Kilgarvan was misdiagnosed with fibromyalgia and was treated as such for over a decade.

However, last April, the 26 year-old was correctly diagnosed with Lyme's Disease after her tests were sent to Germany.

Advertisement

She had previously tested negative for the disease in Ireland.

Ms O'Shea, who is raising funds to travel to Germany for treatment, says there are misgivings in the Irish testing system.

Advertisement

The secondary school teacher also says that intervention is needed to cut back the costs of getting an accurate test abroad.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus