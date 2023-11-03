Advertisement
News

Kerry woman appointed Chancellor and Chair of UL’s Governing Authority

Nov 3, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry woman appointed Chancellor and Chair of UL’s Governing Authority
https://www.flickr.com/photos/euiweb/22294519322 European University Institute photostream https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Share this article

A Kerry woman has been appointed as Chancellor and Chair of University of Limerick’s Governing Authority.

Professor Brigid Laffan, who’s from Cahersiveen, takes over the role from outgoing UL Chancellor, Mary Harney.

Professor Laffan is a world-leading academic, political scientist and respected commentator on European affairs; who graduated from the university when it was known as NIHE.

Advertisement

Last year, she was awarded an honorary degree by UL for her exceptional contribution to academia and to European affairs.

Speaking on her appointment, Professor Laffan said she looks forward to being part of the University’s bright future.



Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over quarter of a million passengers through Cork Airport last month
Advertisement
Network Ireland Kerry teaming up with Kerry LEO on event
Section of N70 Ring of Kerry Road to stay open this weekend
Advertisement

Recommended

County Finals take place this weekend
TD rejects claims of hypocrisy for Government policy while accepting state payments to accommodate refugees
Venue change for Munster Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final
Tipperary's O'Meara announces retirement from inter-county hurling.
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus