Kerry woman appointed Chancellor and Chair of UL’s Governing Authority

A Kerry woman has been appointed as Chancellor and Chair of University of Limerick’s Governing Authority.
Professor Brigid Laffan, who’s from Cahersiveen, takes over the role from outgoing UL Chancellor, Mary Harney.
Professor Laffan is a world-leading academic, political scientist and respected commentator on European affairs; who graduated from the university when it was known as NIHE.
Last year, she was awarded an honorary degree by UL for her exceptional contribution to academia and to European affairs.
Speaking on her appointment, Professor Laffan said she looks forward to being part of the University’s bright future.
