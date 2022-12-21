Advertisement
Kerry wind farms contributed over €500,000 to local community projects in 2021

Dec 21, 2022 11:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry wind farms contributed over €500,000 to local community projects in 2021
Wind farms delivered over half a million euro (€500,000) to projects in Kerry last year through community benefit funds.

The total contribution across Ireland was more than €4.3 million, according to the annual Building Communities report from Wind Energy Ireland.

Funding was used to support a variety of local projects, from education initiatives and sports clubs, to installing solar panels and energy efficiency upgrades for community buildings.

Kerry received the third highest amount of funding per county last year, behind only Galway and Cork.

 

