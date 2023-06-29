Kerry widow expresses relief that driver who killed her husband fails to have licence restored

The widow of an East Kerry man who was killed by a hit-and-run driver has expressed her relief that he failed in his bid to have his driving licence restored.

Shane Fitzgerald fled the country after killing father-of-four Paud O'Leary from Gneenveguilla almost 11 years ago.

Mr Fitzgerald was found guilty of dangerous driving causing death; he served three years and eight months in prison, and was banned from driving for 11 years.

He was in court last Friday in a bid to secure his licence back, after serving eight years of the ban.

Paud's widow Margaret O’Leary was present in court and is expressing her relief that he failed in his bid to get his licence back.

Ms O'Leary says while it was difficult to be back in court, she doesn’t hold hate in her heart: