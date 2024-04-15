Advertisement
Kerry wheelchair user charged by doctor for signing postal vote form

Apr 15, 2024 13:26 By radiokerrynews
Kerry wheelchair user charged by doctor for signing postal vote form
An Irish Wheelchair Association service user in Kerry was asked for €15 to get a form signed requesting a postal vote for the upcoming local and European elections.

Labour councillor for Tralee, Terry O’Brien, who also works with the Irish Wheelchair Association, says the service user was disappointed he was being charged to exercise his right to vote.

The Electoral Commission says this is sadly a reality for people with disabilities seeking postal votes.

People requiring a postal vote for reasons of disability or illness must fill out the PV2 - Application form, which in turn must be signed by a medical practitioner certifying the person cannot physically attend their polling booth.

Labour councillor for Tralee Terry O’Brien is also Community Development Officer with the Irish Wheelchair Association, and is a wheelchair user himself.

He says one service user in Kerry was recently charged €15 by a doctor to sign the form, which is unfair and disappointing.

Radio Kerry contacted the Electoral Commission about this service user’s situation, and it said this is sadly a reality for people with disabilities seeking postal votes, who are the only group who face a potential charge to access their voting rights.

The Commission says its Chief Executive raised disability access to voting and participation in the Houses of the Oireachtas late last year.

When asked if this is allowed under election rules, the Commission directed Radio Kerry to the Department of Housing and Local Government, which has been contacted for comment.

