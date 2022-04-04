Kerry Vintners Federation welcomes Pubs as Community Hubs scheme in Kerry

The Kerry Vintners Federation of Ireland is welcoming the government pilot scheme that'll see rural pubs being used as a space for community activities and services.

Chair of the Kerry Vintners Federation Christy Walsh says they've been working on the initiative for a number of years and it'll utilise pubs outside of trading hours.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys says the process of selecting a rural pub in Kerry is now underway.

€50,000 funding has been allocated to the “Pubs as Community Hubs” initiative.

Mr Walsh says he expects it to be rolled out in more counties.