Kerry Vintners Federation welcomes Pubs as Community Hubs scheme in Kerry

The Kerry Vintners Federation of Ireland is welcoming the government pilot scheme that'll see rural pubs being used as a space for community activities and services.
Chair of the Kerry Vintners Federation Christy Walsh says they've been working on the initiative for a number of years and it'll utilise pubs outside of trading hours.
Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys says the process of selecting a rural pub in Kerry is now underway.
€50,000 funding has been allocated to the “Pubs as Community Hubs” initiative.
Mr Walsh says he expects it to be rolled out in more counties.