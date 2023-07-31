Kerry VFI Chairman says changes to licensing laws need to come in immediately

Changes to licensing laws, which would allow nightclubs to open until 6am and pubs until 12.30, need to come in as soon as possible.

That’s according to Christy Walsh, chairman of the Kerry branch of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI).

It’s after the Taoiseach confirmed the extension legislation won't be in place for Christmas.

Mr Walsh condemned Diageo’s decision to increase the price of a pint by four cent from August 14th, following what he described as a disappointing summer for Kerry publicans.

He says extended opening hours will primarily benefit bigger urban areas, but believes the introduction of universal opening and closing times would be beneficial in the county.