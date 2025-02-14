Kerry vegetable grower calls for government support following catastrophic effect of storms on industry

A Kerry vegetable grower says the effects of Storm Éowyn has caused huge stress for the industry.

Paudie Hanafin is calling on the government to provide more support to fruit and veg growers in the county, following the storm and due to risings costs and overheads.

He believes 80% of his winter cauliflower crop were destroyed, while huge sections of leeks were also ruined.

Advertisement

Mr Hanafin, who grows vegetables on his farm outside Tralee, says recent storms have had a catastrophic effect and believes the industry is in crisis: