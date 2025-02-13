Advertisement
Kerry TD says forestry damaged by Storm Éowyn could be worst country has seen

Feb 13, 2025 17:47 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says forestry damaged by Storm Éowyn could be worst country has seen
Forestry damage by Storm Éowyn could be the worst the country has ever seen.

That's according to Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture with responsibility for Forestry, Michael Healy-Rae.

He says recent satellite imagery shows the extent of forestry damage will far exceed initial expectations.

The Kerry TD added estimated storm damage on the horticulture sector stands at over €4 million  (€4.46 million).

Minister Healy-Rae believes the damage is on a scale never seen before:

Meanwhile, Michael Healy-Rae says the Department of Agriculture is working to expedite felling licenses to foresters hit by storm damage.

The Independent TD for Kerry has this advice to help foresters harvest windblown timber.

And you can hear this interview in full on tonight's Agritime show from 7pm.

