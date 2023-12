A status orange rainfall warning has been issued for Kerry and West Cork, as Storm Gerrit makes landfall.

The warning is valid for over 28 hours; it will begin from 8 o’clock tonight and expires just after midnight tomorrow (Wednesday).

Met Éireann is forecasting very heavy rain overnight, as well as intense heavy showers tomorrow, which could lead to localised flooding.

Advertisement

Meteorologist with Met Éireann, Mark Bowe explains what we can expect in Kerry: